Busy city roundabout blocked following crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:12 PM June 27, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM June 27, 2022
St Crispins Roundabout in Norwich was blocked following a two-vehicle crash

St Crispins Roundabout in Norwich was blocked following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Archant

A city roundabout was blocked following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 3.06pm following reports of a collision at St Crispins Road roundabout on Monday (June 27).

Police and Highways England crews attended the scene and the roundabout was closed to traffic. 

It is not thought any injuries were sustained in the crash.

The road remained closed nearly two hours later and drivers in the area experienced heavy delays.

It had reopened by 5pm.


