Two-vehicle crash blocks slip road to NDR

A crash on the A1151 Wroxham Road blocked a slip road leading to the NDR for an hour. - Credit: Google

A two-vehicle crash has blocked a slip road leading to the NDR.

The crash happened at 2.50pm today (March 15) on the A1151 Wroxham Road at the roundabout near Rackheath.

The vehicles involved were damaged but no one was injured.

The slip road to the NDR remained blocked for an hour, causing traffic to build up in the area.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary, the vehicles were recovered at 3.45pm.

