Heavy delays on A47 after crash involving car and van

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:30 AM July 18, 2022
Updated: 9:37 AM July 18, 2022
The A47 heading Yarmouth bound has been blocked near Blofield following a two-vehicle crash

The A47 has been blocked near Blofield following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

Heavy delays have been reported following a crash on the A47 between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Two vehicles collided at Blofield at 8.37am today (July 18) while travelling Yarmouth-bound near Lingwood Road.

A Volkswagen Transporter and Ford Fiesta were involved and the road is blocked due to one vehicle being unable to move.

No injuries have been reported.

Bus companies have reported long delays of up to 20 minutes following the crash.

First Bus is diverting services via South Walsham to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said a contraflow system is to be put in place to redirect traffic.


