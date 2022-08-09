Two women in hospital with serious injuries after A47 slip road crash

The crash happened on the A47 slip road at the junction with the A146. - Credit: Google Maps

Two women are still in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a slip road near Norwich.

The crash happened at 12.15pm on Sunday, August 7, in Trowse Newton, when a silver Toyota Corolla and a white Dacia Sandero collided at the end of A47 slip road at the junction with the A146 Loddon Road.

A woman aged in her 60s, who was driving the Dacia, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A woman who was travelling in the passenger seat of the Toyota also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she remains.

The Toyota was travelling along the A47 slip road and the Dacia was travelling along the A146 at the time of the crash.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident.

They are also keen to hear from anybody with information concerning the manner of driving of either vehicle before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Andrew Lincoln at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team at andrew.lincoln@norfolk.police.uk or by telephoning 101 quoting incident number 165 of Sunday, August 7, 2022.