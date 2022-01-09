Woman freed after being trapped in city crash

Two cars have crashed near the White Lion pub in Oak Street, partially blocking the road - Credit: Google

A Norwich road has been partially blocked following a two-car crash.

The crash happened in Oak Street near the St Martins Lane junction and White Lion pub at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Norfolk fire service assisted a woman who had become trapped in the vehicle.

The vehicles are currently being recovered and the road should be cleared shortly, according to police.

