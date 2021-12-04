Emergency services called after two cars crash in Clover Hill Road

Emergency services attended a crash involving two cars on Saturday evening in Clover Hill Road - Credit: Google

Two cars were involved in a crash in Clover Hill Road in the New Costessey area.

The crash happened after 6.30pm and police, fire and ambulance crews attended.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service used hydraulic equipment to rescue people from the vehicles.

There is currently congestion in the area.

Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.

