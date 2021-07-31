Firefighters tackling smoking car after crash near pub

Published: 5:23 PM July 31, 2021

The Green Man restaurant near to where two vehicles crashed on July 31, 2021. - Credit: Google

A car was left smoking after a two-vehicle collision on a busy road near a pub.

The crash took place at about 4.25pm on Saturday, July 31, on the A1151 just outside Wroxham on the Norwich side, near the Green Man.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said no-one was injured and paramedics were not called.

She said firefighters from Wroxham were called just after 4.30pm as smoke was coming from one of the cars involved in the crash.

The two vehicles, a Ford S-MAX and Ford Sierra, are at the side of the road and the road is passable, according to the control room operator.

For update visit the live traffic map.