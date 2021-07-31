News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Firefighters tackling smoking car after crash near pub

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:23 PM July 31, 2021   
The Green Man restaurant near to where two vehicles crashed on July 31, 2021.

The Green Man restaurant near to where two vehicles crashed on July 31, 2021. - Credit: Google

A car was left smoking after a two-vehicle collision on a busy road near a pub.

The crash took place at about 4.25pm on Saturday, July 31, on the A1151 just outside Wroxham on the Norwich side, near the Green Man.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said no-one was injured and paramedics were not called.

She said firefighters from Wroxham were called just after 4.30pm as smoke was coming from one of the cars involved in the crash.

The two vehicles, a Ford S-MAX and Ford Sierra, are at the side of the road and the road is passable, according to the control room operator.

For update visit the live traffic map.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Milton Keynes Dons Manager Russell Martin during the Papa Johns Trophy match at Stadium MK, Milton K

Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
The man's body was discovered at The Barn in Bowthorpe

Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Paul Eastwood who had been a favourite with Norfolk audiences.

Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus