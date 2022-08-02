Two-car crash in Norwich causes delays

Updated

A two-car crash on Chartwell Road in Norwich is causing delays to drivers in the area - Credit: Google

A two-car crash on a busy city road caused heavy delays to travel.

The collision happened at about 4.20pm on Tuesday, August 2.

The crash was on Chartwell Road near to the Brickmakers and Sprowston roundabout.

It is believed to be damage only with no injuries currently reported.

There was heavy traffic building along Chartwell Road to the junction with Constitution Hill.

Traffic also backed up along Mousehold Lane.

The road had cleared by 6pm.