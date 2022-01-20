Car hits lamppost after two-vehicle crash in Norwich
Published: 9:46 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 10:22 AM January 20, 2022
- Credit: Google
A car has hit a lamppost after a two-vehicle crash in Norwich this morning.
Paramedics and police are at the scene in Long John Hill following the collision at 8.43am which involved a Vauxhall and a Land Rover.
The Vauxhall went on to hit a lamppost following the crash.
Traffic is building in the area between Long John Hill and Loddon Road.
