Queueing traffic in city after two-car crash

Police at the scene of the crash in Barn Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

There are delays in Norwich following a two-car crash.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Barn Road, near Grapes Hill, at 12.30pm (April 19) after a Mitsubishi and a Mercedes were involved in a collision.

One lane of traffic has been closed following the incident in Barn Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed there were "not believed to be serious injuries" but officers have closed one lane of traffic.

Police remain at the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.