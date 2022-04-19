Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Queueing traffic in city after two-car crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:34 PM April 19, 2022
Police at the scene of the crash in Barn Road, Norwich.

Police at the scene of the crash in Barn Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

There are delays in Norwich following a two-car crash. 

Police and ambulance crews were called to Barn Road, near Grapes Hill, at 12.30pm (April 19) after a Mitsubishi and a Mercedes were involved in a collision. 

One lane of traffic has been closed following the incident in Barn Road, Norwich.

One lane of traffic has been closed following the incident in Barn Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed there were "not believed to be serious injuries" but officers have closed one lane of traffic.

Police remain at the scene.

