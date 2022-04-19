Queueing traffic in city after two-car crash
Published: 1:34 PM April 19, 2022
- Credit: Archant
There are delays in Norwich following a two-car crash.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Barn Road, near Grapes Hill, at 12.30pm (April 19) after a Mitsubishi and a Mercedes were involved in a collision.
A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed there were "not believed to be serious injuries" but officers have closed one lane of traffic.
Police remain at the scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.