Buses damaged in city centre collision

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:07 PM July 2, 2022
A crash involving two buses caused traffic problems in Norwich city centre this morning.

The collision is believed to have happened on Market Avenue, close to the junction with Castle Meadow, at around 11am. 

It involved a First Bus, which was left with damage to its rear, and a Dews coach, which had its windscreen smashed.

The incident caused traffic issues initially, being close to the exit of the Castle Quarter shopping centre car park and the busy junction also leading to Bank Plain, Tombland and Prince of Wales Road.

It's not known if anyone was hurt in the collision but a police car was called to the scene.

A recovery vehicle was called and the scene was cleared at around midday.

First Norwich provided an update on Twitter at 12.46pm confirming the road had been cleared.

