One lane closed after crash on outskirts of Norwich at A47 junction

Published: 8:18 AM August 13, 2021 Updated: 8:29 AM August 13, 2021

An accident has been reported at Trowse Newton on Friday - Credit: Archant

An accident has taken place at a busy junction on the edge of Norwich on Friday morning.

The collision involving two cars took place on the A146 Loddon Road in the southbound carriageway at Trowse Newton near to the A47.

It was first reported to the AA at around 6.30am and traffic has been moving slowly with one lane being closed

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to the A146 at 7.55am before leaving around 8.19am once the scene was made safe.



