Tree felling project underway to improve path safety near Norwich

Published: 4:38 PM October 4, 2021

Trees are being felled along a path on the outskirts of Norwich in a bid to increase safety along the route.

Ash dieback has affected a number of trees along a section of the Marriott's Way between Costessey and Drayton, meaning trees need to be felled along the path to ensure a safe passage for walkers.

Work on tree felling commenced last Monday (September 27) and is anticipated to last for three weeks, upon which time the path will be resurfaced.

Sections of the route have had to be closed to all users, with diversions put in place as necessary until the works finish in mid-December.

After the trees have been felled, the path will be resurfaced as the current surface can become muddy over the winter and during periods of wet weather.

A new granite surface will create an all-year-round, accessible, off-road route for walkers — including access-impaired users— horse riders, and cyclists.

This project is funded by the Greater Norwich Growth Board through the Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The works which are expected to cost approximately £350,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department, along with their contractors.