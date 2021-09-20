Road closures and congestion: Norwich traffic roundup
- Credit: Archant
Road closures and congestion around Norwich may affect journey times this morning.
Heavy congestion is affecting traffic on the A1067 Drayton High Road both ways Middletons Lane to Reepham Lane.
Delays of up to eight minutes can be expected at the A11 Thickthorn Interchange eastbound. Delays are increasing.
Congestion has been reported on Dereham Road, Earlham Road and Newmarket Road. The A147 also has a buildup of traffic as people travel in and out of the city.
Road closures are in place across the city which may affect your journey.
You may also want to watch:
Unthank Road is closed both ways between the A147 Chapel Field Road and Unthank Road due to construction works between the two roundabouts.
South Park Avenue is also closed due to continued roadworks.
Most Read
- 1 Calls to stop major development in expanding village
- 2 Streets in Norwich close for car-free day
- 3 The roadworks you need to know about in Norwich this week
- 4 Impact of T-Rex trail revealed as sculptures leave city
- 5 'A very easy Brexit win' - Traders have say on imperial measures change
- 6 New sculpture trail launched for park near Norwich
- 7 Warning to others after mum breaks leg using park zip wire
- 8 Man arrested after assaulting three police officers outside Popworld
- 9 What 45,000 new homes will mean for our city
- 10 Five of the most expensive properties for rent in Norwich