Road closures and congestion: Norwich traffic roundup

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:49 AM September 20, 2021   
Traffic queuing in Norwich city centre. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Congestion and road closures can be expected this morning

Road closures and congestion around Norwich may affect journey times this morning. 

Heavy congestion is affecting traffic on the A1067 Drayton High Road both ways Middletons Lane to Reepham Lane. 

Delays of up to eight minutes can be expected at the A11 Thickthorn Interchange eastbound. Delays are increasing. 

Congestion has been reported on Dereham Road, Earlham Road and Newmarket Road. The A147 also has a buildup of traffic as people travel in and out of the city.

Road closures are in place across the city which may affect your journey. 

Unthank Road is closed both ways between the A147 Chapel Field Road and Unthank Road due to construction works between the two  roundabouts. 

South Park Avenue is also closed due to continued roadworks. 

