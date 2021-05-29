Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich

Published: 11:03 AM May 29, 2021 Updated: 11:28 AM May 29, 2021

The temporary traffic lights along Bracondale and Queens Road. - Credit: Archant

Temporary traffic lights on a main route into Norwich are causing delays of half an hour for drivers.

The lights at Bracondale, near Queens Road, are holding up drivers along the road, with Border Bus saying its 146 bus had "lost 30 minutes" in stationary traffic. Traffic is queueing back to the County Hall roundabout.

Queues have formed on Bracondale and Queens Road in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

According to the One Network roadworks map, the lights are part of gas works in the area by Cadent, and are set to continue until midnight on Sunday.

First buses said its X1, X11 and X2 services were running with "heavy delays", with buses diverting and only service Norwich bus station in the city centre.

They will no longer be serving stops up to and including Bracondale until Saturday evening.

Traffic queueing down Bracondale. - Credit: Archant

You can check our live traffic map for updates.