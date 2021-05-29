News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:03 AM May 29, 2021    Updated: 11:28 AM May 29, 2021
The temporary traffic lights along Bracondale and Queens Road.

The temporary traffic lights along Bracondale and Queens Road.

Temporary traffic lights on a main route into Norwich are causing delays of half an hour for drivers.

The lights at Bracondale, near Queens Road, are holding up drivers along the road, with Border Bus saying its 146 bus had "lost 30 minutes" in stationary traffic. Traffic is queueing back to the County Hall roundabout.

Queues have formed on Bracondale and Queens Road in Norwich.

Queues have formed on Bracondale and Queens Road in Norwich.

According to the One Network roadworks map, the lights are part of gas works in the area by Cadent, and are set to continue until midnight on Sunday.

First buses said its X1, X11 and X2 services were running with "heavy delays", with buses diverting and only service Norwich bus station in the city centre.

They will no longer be serving stops up to and including Bracondale until Saturday evening.

Traffic queueing down Bracondale.

Traffic queueing down Bracondale.

You can check our live traffic map for updates.

Norwich News

