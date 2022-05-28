Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Traffic builds around Earlham Park as gates open for Let's Rock

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:29 AM May 28, 2022
The organisers of Let's Rock Norwich have organised an online 80s Lockdown Fest Picture: Lee Blanchf

Let's Rock Norwich takes place in Earlham Park on Saturday, May 28. - Credit: Archant

Traffic is beginning to build around Earlham Park as the gates open for 80s festival Let's Rock Norwich.

Festival-goers could enter from 11am on Saturday (May 28) with the music starting at midday and going on until 10.30pm.

Among the acts performing at the retro festival include The Human League, Billy Ocean and Level 42.

Traffic is currently building on Earlham Road, the main route into the festival, and along University Drive.

There were limited pre-booked parking spaces available, with First Bus running additional Blue Line services and extra late night buses back to the city centre.

Let's Rock kicks off a weekend of music in Earlham Park, with indie festival Neck of the Woods on Sunday, with headliner The Kooks.  

