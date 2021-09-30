More traffic delays on seventh day of fuel shortages

Live

Published: 6:29 PM September 30, 2021

Traffic delays are still happening across the city as drivers queue for petrol on the seventh day of the fuel crisis. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Seven days after fuel panic buying began, traffic is still being caused by queues for petrol.

Several areas around the city are seeing issues.

Mousehold Lane and Corbet Avenue are facing slow traffic where there is a BP garage.

Drivers on the A146 may face delays on the roundabout where it joins Hall Road in Tuckswood where there is another BP petrol station.

Martineau Lane near Trowse is also facing slow traffic where there is a BP garage.

Slow traffic is affecting Taverham, with queues building on Fakenham Road where there is a Shell garage.

Elsewhere in the county, less traffic is affecting roads where there are petrol stations.

However, Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth is experiencing traffic next to the BP garage.

Due to the panic-buying, the public has been urged not to stockpile petrol at home, due to the enormous risks involved with storing petrol unsafely. People have been seen using petrol cans, plastic jugs and water bottles to stock up.

Petrol stations are still running out of fuel faster than they can be resupplied, retailers have warned - Credit: Denise Bradley

Garage owners have had their share of difficulties during this period, being threatened by drivers, breaking up forecourt fights, and dealing with queues.

Nationally, petrol stations are still running out of fuel faster than they can be resupplied, retailers have warned, amid reports of long queues continuing in some parts of the country.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) suggested the easing of the situation in recent days appeared to have stalled, with 27% of stations having run dry – the same percentage as on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has suggested offenders with community sentences could help address the lack of HGV drivers, the cause of the fuel shortage.

This comes after Mr Raab dismissed Labour's call for 100,000 migrant visas to make up the driver shortage, rather than the current 5,500.

"We've been getting prisoners and offenders to do volunteering and unpaid work," Mr Raab told The Spectator,

"Why not if there are shortages encourage them to do paid work where there's a benefit for the economy, benefit for society?"

The Army will start delivering fuel within the next few days in an attempt to reduce shortages at the pumps. Soldiers will be manning tankers across the country to ensure communities have access to fuel.