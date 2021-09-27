Traffic delays as drivers continue to queue for petrol

Published: 5:48 PM September 27, 2021

Traffic near petrol stations across the city centre is still causing delays this afternoon, as people continue to queue for fuel despite assurances there is no shortage.

There is slow traffic on Plumstead Road East and Woodside Road in Thorpe St Andrew, where queues are building for the Jet petrol station off Thunder Lane.

Delays are also affecting drivers in Earlham, with severe traffic on Earlham Road and Bluebell Road in the vicinity of City Academy and the Tesco petrol station.

Thickthorn Roundabout is also seeing long queues as people wait for petrol at the Shell garage.

Dereham Road in Bowthorpe is also facing heavy traffic near the BP petrol station and Bowthorpe Park.

Middletons Lane, near Firside Junior School and the Jet petrol station, is also facing delays.

Some petrol stations are even limiting customers, with Roydon Services limiting each vehicle to £30.

Police have warned people to not panic-buy fuel or to queue on roads as it could adversely affect emergency services.

Today, there were reports the government are considering bringing in the army to drive HGV's, while at the weekend the government announced it would offer temporary visas lasting to Christmas Eve to 5,000 foreign fuel tanker and food lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers in a bid to limit disruption in the build-up to Christmas.