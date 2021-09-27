News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Traffic delays as drivers continue to queue for petrol

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:48 PM September 27, 2021   
Queues at Jet petrol station in Plumstead Road East, in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk.

Queues at Jet petrol station in Plumstead Road East, in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Archant

Traffic near petrol stations across the city centre is still causing delays this afternoon, as people continue to queue for fuel despite assurances there is no shortage.

There is slow traffic on Plumstead Road East and Woodside Road in Thorpe St Andrew, where queues are building for the Jet petrol station off Thunder Lane.

Delays are also affecting drivers in Earlham, with severe traffic on Earlham Road and Bluebell Road in the vicinity of City Academy and the Tesco petrol station.

Thickthorn Roundabout is also seeing long queues as people wait for petrol at the Shell garage.

Dereham Road in Bowthorpe is also facing heavy traffic near the BP petrol station and Bowthorpe Park.

Middletons Lane, near Firside Junior School and the Jet petrol station, is also facing delays.

Some petrol stations are even limiting customers, with Roydon Services limiting each vehicle to £30.

Police have warned people to not panic-buy fuel or to queue on roads as it could adversely affect emergency services.

Today, there were reports the government are considering bringing in the army to drive HGV's, while at the weekend the government announced it would offer temporary visas lasting to Christmas Eve to 5,000 foreign fuel tanker and food lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers in a bid to limit disruption in the build-up to Christmas.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Queues and pump closures continue across city
  2. 2 Noise concerns spark more than 40 objections to new city venue bid
  3. 3 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  1. 4 Controversy reignited over 300 home scheme on edge of Norwich
  2. 5 'It's looking bleak' - City taxi firms respond to panic-buying at the pumps
  3. 6 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
  4. 7 Mum shares heartbreaking poems penned by daughter before death
  5. 8 County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel
  6. 9 Man took sword and axe to confront ex-wife's new partner
  7. 10 A look at the faces behind Norwich Market
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Carl Watton said we'd learned nothing in the two years since bog roll disappeared off our shelves

Updated

Mayhem at some petrol pumps - but how are other city garages faring?

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The removal of double yellow lines have caused traffic issues in Unthank Road 

Video

Chaos on ‘free-for-all' city street after double yellows disappear

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's Royal Arcade, designed by George Skipper (photo: john_fielding, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

SOLD! Royal Arcade goes for £2m MORE than guide price

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Petrol queues formed outside city stations for most of the afternoon

Mayhem across city as drivers race to the petrol pumps

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon