Traffic builds around Carrow Road ahead of Killers concert

Killers fans arrive at Carrow Road ahead of tonight's gig in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Traffic is building as fans of The Killers make their way to Carrow Road for tonight's gig.

Doors open at 5.30pm, however, there will be external catering beforehand outside the ground.

Support group Blossoms will play at 6.50pm before the Killers take to the stage at 8.30pm.

Fans started arriving at 11.30am and there are currently long delays on Thorpe Road outside the ground and also on Carrow Road itself.

Minor delays are to be expected on Koblenz Avenue and the A147.

It comes after a number of extra train services were announced by Greater Anglia.

Additional Konectbus park and ride services are also running from Thickthorn Park and Ride to Norwich Bus Station from 4pm to 7pm, returning every five minutes between 10.45pm and 11.45pm with standard fares.

See other bus timetables, including late night services, on the First Bus website.

There will be no event parking, but fans can park at Morrisons on Riverside for £10 per car (cash only and pay on the day) with all money going to charity Together for Short Lives.