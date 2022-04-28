Garden shed parts fly off tractor trailer on NDR

Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Emily Thomson

Published: 12:46 PM April 28, 2022
A tractor which was transporting a shed on the NDR was reported for driving offences.

A tractor which was transporting a shed on the NDR was reported for driving offences. - Credit: Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team

A tractor driver was pulled over on the NDR after police noticed parts of a shed, which was being transported on a trailer, were falling off.

The Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team (RCRT) stopped the driver in Norwich on Tuesday, April 26. 

Officers first noticed the vehicle as parts of a shed, being transported on a trailer, were falling off as the vehicle moved.

After stopping the vehicle, it was discovered that the trailer tyres were more than 10 years old and defective.  

The trailer parking brake system was also seized up.  

The use of the vehicle required the driver to hold a HGV C+E licence, which they did not have.

There were also no driving record kept, which is another requirement.

The driver was issued a traffic offence report and the company was contacted to rectify the issues.  

