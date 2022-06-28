Three-vehicle crash closes part of A47 near Norwich

A three-vehicle crash has closed part of the A47 at Trowse Newton - Credit: Google Maps

A three-vehicle crash has closed part of the A47 near Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A47 westbound at Trowse Newton just after 7.45am on Tuesday (June 28).

Following the crash, slow traffic was reported in the area.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported but officers remained at the scene.

She added: "There is currently no estimated time when the road will be clear."