Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
Published: 2:39 PM September 28, 2022
- Credit: Ray Green
A person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Sprowston.
It happened on Atlantic Avenue at about 11am this morning (September 28).
The crash saw a white Ford Focus roll on to its roof.
A smart car and a van were also involved.
The road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.
One person has been taken to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.
A man in his 40s has also been arrested in connection with the incident.
The road has now been cleared.