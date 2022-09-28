Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash

The three-vehicle crash happened on Atlantic Avenue - Credit: Ray Green

A person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Sprowston.

It happened on Atlantic Avenue at about 11am this morning (September 28).

The crash saw a white Ford Focus roll on to its roof.

A smart car and a van were also involved.

The road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

One person has been taken to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

A man in his 40s has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The road has now been cleared.