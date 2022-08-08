Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Three people taken to hospital after A146 crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:14 PM August 8, 2022
Three people have been left following a crash along the A146 near Trowse, Norwich

Three people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A146 near Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Three people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Norwich.

Police were called to Loddon Road along the A146 close to Trowse at 12.20pm on Sunday, August 7, following a collison involving two vehicles.

Fire crews from Carrow and Aylsham also attended the incident and released people who were trapped using hydraulic rescue equipment. 

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed that three people were taken to hospital. 

Drivers reported heavy delays following the incident and a road closure was put in place between the A47 slip road and Kirby Road.

