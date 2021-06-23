New bus and cycle lane opens after traffic disruption into city

Published: 12:30 PM June 23, 2021

A new bus and cycle lane between Carrow Road and Clarence Road is now fully operational - Credit: Evening News © 2008

Journeys for those travelling into Norwich by bike and public transport have become easier following the official opening of a new bus and cycle lane on a key city route.

Traffic had been temporarily disrupted by the closure of Thorpe Road from June 7, but the works have now been completed ahead of schedule.

A new contraflow bus and cycle lane between Carrow Road and Clarence Road is operational.

The project, which also includes new pavements and crossing points for those on foot, cost £941,000 and was funded through the £32m awarded from the Department for Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund.

Thorpe Road has reopened after being closed for the construction of a new bus and cycle lane - Credit: Bill Smith

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “I’m delighted to see works completed ahead of schedule on this key route which will improve journey times to the rail station and city centre for those travelling by bike and public transport.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the final stages of this work were carried out and look forward to seeing further benefits for all users of the transport network delivered in the coming months as we move forward with our Transforming Cities programme.”

Improvements to Marriotts Way and Tombland have already been delivered through this funding, with enhancements to walking and cycling currently under way on King Street.

County councillor John Fisher, who represents the Woodside division, said: "As a person who cycles to the city, and eventually to County Hall when it reopens again for meetings in July, I welcome the improved cycle route.

"The closure obviously did have an impact on traffic traveling into and out of the city for the short time Thorpe Road was closed, but small pain for big gain is worth it.

John Fisher Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"It was unfortunate that the Thorpe Road closure coincided with the Southern Bypass work but again the new surface there is excellent so we should be thankful that the poor surface and pot holes are receiving attention."

The closure was in place 24 hours per day for the first week with cars having to queue back to the Kett’s Hill roundabout.