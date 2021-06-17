News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
More roadworks planned for busy city road this summer

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:52 PM June 17, 2021   
Cyclist among the new cycle road markings on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

More roadworks are planned for Thorpe Road this summer. - Credit: Bill Smith

More roadworks are planned for the Thorpe Road area on the edge of Norwich this summer. 

From Monday, August 2 until Sunday, August 9, there will be roadworks taking place on sections of Harvey Lane, Thorpe Road, Stanley Avenue, Wellesley Avenue South and Telegraph Lane East. 

Road resurfacing works will be taking place and it is expected to take seven days to complete, though it could be longer if there is bad weather.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 7pm each day and there will be 24-hour road closures on the Thorpe Road end of Harvey Lane, Stanley Avenue and Telegraph Lane East.

Thorpe Road will remain open, with temporary traffic lights in place, and access to properties will be maintained. 

This month, Thorpe Road has been closed for two weeks for resurfacing work, starting on June 7 and ending on June 20.

Norwich News

