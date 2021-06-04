Busy Norwich road to be closed for two weeks

Published: 11:23 AM June 4, 2021

Thorpe Road will be closed for two weeks from the junction with Matlock Road down to Lower Clarence Road, next to Norwich Rail Station. - Credit: Bill Smith

A busy Norwich road will be closed for two weeks, starting from Monday.

From June 7 until Sunday, June 20, Thorpe Road will be closed to all traffic.

The closure will be in place 24 hours per day for the first week, and will change to between 7am and 7pm from June 14 until the end of the work.

It affects the road between the junctions with Lower Clarence Road and Matlock Road, including Carrow Road at its junction with Thorpe Road.

The closure is to allow for resurfacing and other jobs as part of a £940,000 scheme to provide a more direct route into Norwich city centre for public transport and cyclists.

Norfolk County Council said: "Advance warning and diversion signs are in place and access to properties will be maintained throughout.

"An additional overnight closure of Carrow Road was planned but is no longer needed."