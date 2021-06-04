Busy Norwich road to be closed for two weeks
- Credit: Bill Smith
A busy Norwich road will be closed for two weeks, starting from Monday.
From June 7 until Sunday, June 20, Thorpe Road will be closed to all traffic.
The closure will be in place 24 hours per day for the first week, and will change to between 7am and 7pm from June 14 until the end of the work.
It affects the road between the junctions with Lower Clarence Road and Matlock Road, including Carrow Road at its junction with Thorpe Road.
The closure is to allow for resurfacing and other jobs as part of a £940,000 scheme to provide a more direct route into Norwich city centre for public transport and cyclists.
Norfolk County Council said: "Advance warning and diversion signs are in place and access to properties will be maintained throughout.
You may also want to watch:
"An additional overnight closure of Carrow Road was planned but is no longer needed."
Most Read
- 1 Sinkhole opens up again on city street plagued by collapses
- 2 Overhanging tree problems for Golden Triangle resident
- 3 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
- 4 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 5 ‘No show’ diners sees Norwich bar introduce booking deposits
- 6 First new tenants sign on for Anglia Square since £271m revamp collapse
- 7 Ten-person brawl as weekend violence stretches city police
- 8 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 9 Millions to boost Norwich Lanes, but anger over further road changes
- 10 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph