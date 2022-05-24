Thorpe Road closes to all traffic as resurfacing work begins

Ongoing roadworks at the junction of Thorpe Road and Riverside Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Thorpe Road has closed to all traffic this week as resurfacing work begins on the road.

The Norwich road has been closed to cars since January, but now buses, taxis and cycles will also be unable to use the road as utility works begin in preparation for resurfacing work this weekend.

The section to close is next to Norwich Train Station, from the junction with Riverside Road to the Rosary Road junction.

It will now be completely closed to all traffic until 6am on Monday, May 30.

A spokesperson for Transport for Norwich said: “A full closure of this section was already planned for next weekend but some additional utility works required prior to resurfacing have meant we have had to close the road a few days early.

"This work does not affect general traffic as the road has already been closed for some time and we are liaising closely with bus operators to minimise the impact on passengers.

"Please check with operators for latest updates on any service alterations and we thank the public for their patience while works are carried out.”

As a result a number of bus services will be diverted.

First Red Line will operate via the usual route from the city towards Heartsease and Thorpe St Andrew.

On the inbound journeys towards the city all services will divert via Rosary Road and then via Thorpe Road, Carrow Road and Koblenz Avenue to resume their usual route at Prince of Wales Road.

Blue Line services towards the rail station that usually serve the stop on Thorpe Road opposite the rail station will instead allow passengers to alight at the stop on Riverside in front of the rail station. Affected services will then operate to and from Albion Way on Riverside Retail Park.

Green Line services towards Dussindale, Thorpe and Brundall will be unable to serve the stop on Thorpe Road opposite Norwich Station and will instead serve the stop at the front of the station, before travelling via Carrow Road to resume the usual route on Thorpe Road.

Journeys towards the city will operate via Carrow Road and Koblenz Avenue to resume their usual route at Prince of Wales Road

Morning journeys to University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) will be unable to pick up at the stop on Thorpe Road and will instead pick up from the stop on Riverside in front of the station.

The service will then operate via Riverside Retail Park to turn and come back towards the city.

Afternoon journeys from UTCN will be unaffected and will drop off at the same stop.

Following the announcement, First apologised for disruption.