Next stage of £940,000 Norwich roadworks revealed

Published: 2:02 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 2:19 PM May 24, 2021

The next stage of a £940,000 shake-up in Norwich has been revealed.

Roadworks have been taking place in Thorpe Hamlet since March 15, as part of a project to to provide a more direct route into the city centre from Thorpe Road for public transport and cyclists.

Currently, Clarence Road is closed as work in that area is carried out.

Norfolk County Council has announced the next stage of the works, which take place next month and will require some road closures in the area.

Carrow Road is set to be closed at its junction with Thorpe Road for up to two evenings, between 7pm and 11pm, from Thursday, June 3.

To avoid the works, drivers are advised to travel via Plumstead Road and Ketts Hill to Bishop Bridge Road, before turning onto Riverside Road and following it round to Koblenz Avenue and Canary Way.

Thorpe Road will also be shut between its junctions with Lower Clarence Road and Matlock Road. That closure will be in force from Monday, June 7, until Sunday, June 20.

That closure will be 24 hours up until June 14, when it will change to daytime only between 7am and 7pm until June 20.

While Thorpe Road is closed, the official diversion takes drivers along Yarmouth Road to the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass, before turning off at Martineau Lane and heading to the A147 Bracondale.

A notice from Norfolk County Council said: "The timings are subject to weather conditions and other issues that may affect the works programme.

"The roads will be reopened as soon as possible, when it is safe to do so. Access to properties will be maintained throughout."

Bus users are advised to check with operators for updates on the services they use.

The overall project is the first funded by the £32m in Transforming Cities money awarded to Norwich last year by the government.

It will continue until the summer, with the overall work due to be finished in July.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

