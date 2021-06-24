Village road closure caused by burst water main

Published: 7:20 AM June 24, 2021

An emergency notice has been issued for motorists after a burst water main caused the temporary closure of a road in a village on the outskirts of Norwich.

A section of Thieves Lane in Salhouse is on schedule to reopen on time after being closed for six days up to Friday, June 25.

The road has been closed 110m northwest from the Norwich Road junction.

Alternative routes have been available via Lower Street and the B1140 Mill Road.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "The site will be cleared by the close of play on Friday, June 25."



