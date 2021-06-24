News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Long delays due to overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:53 AM June 24, 2021    Updated: 6:55 AM June 24, 2021
The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England. - Credit: Highways England

An overturned lorry which has fallen across all lanes at a roundabout on the edge of Norwich is causing serious disruption to rush hour motorists. 

Norfolk Police were called to the Thickthorn Roundabout at 5.10am after an HGV overturned. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said drivers travelling from the Swaffham direction towards Great Yarmouth direction can still pass by turning left via a smaller roundabout towards the hospital and A11. 

She added: "It is not a complete disaster as it is still passable but traffic is still going to be horrendous as there are already roadworks taking place in that area." 

The road is not expected to be cleared before rush hour ends.

You may also want to watch:

Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes. 


Most Read

  1. 1 'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street
  2. 2 'Someone will get hurt' - Frustration over pothole near Norwich surgery
  3. 3 Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road
  1. 4 Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school
  2. 5 Men ran over roofs to flee police after Norwich cannabis factory raid
  3. 6 Hopes for a summer reopening of popular park café
  4. 7 New bus and cycle lane opens after traffic disruption into city
  5. 8 Jailed in Norfolk last week: Drug dealer, £1.3m fraudster and paedophile
  6. 9 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed
  7. 10 Music shop for rent after couple bow out after 34 years
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A driver has had to be sawn from their vehicle, following a crash that has closed part of Norwich’s ring road. 

Norfolk Live

Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
About 150 council homes could be built at the former Mile Cross depot site. Picture: Google

Norwich City Council

Number of homes for derelict site could be increased to 200

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Footbal

Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Owner Steve Scott preparing to relocate Langleys toy shop to another unit in the Royal Arcade, selli

Langleys toy shop building for rent for £45,000 a year

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus