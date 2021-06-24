Long delays due to overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Published: 6:53 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 6:55 AM June 24, 2021

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England. - Credit: Highways England

An overturned lorry which has fallen across all lanes at a roundabout on the edge of Norwich is causing serious disruption to rush hour motorists.

Norfolk Police were called to the Thickthorn Roundabout at 5.10am after an HGV overturned.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said drivers travelling from the Swaffham direction towards Great Yarmouth direction can still pass by turning left via a smaller roundabout towards the hospital and A11.

Access to all routes is still possible, however you may need to utilise the smaller roundabout (Norwich side) to navigate around the lorry and back on yourself - expect delays and slower moving traffic — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 24, 2021

She added: "It is not a complete disaster as it is still passable but traffic is still going to be horrendous as there are already roadworks taking place in that area."

The road is not expected to be cleared before rush hour ends.

Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes.



