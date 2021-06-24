Long delays due to overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout
- Credit: Highways England
An overturned lorry which has fallen across all lanes at a roundabout on the edge of Norwich is causing serious disruption to rush hour motorists.
Norfolk Police were called to the Thickthorn Roundabout at 5.10am after an HGV overturned.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said drivers travelling from the Swaffham direction towards Great Yarmouth direction can still pass by turning left via a smaller roundabout towards the hospital and A11.
She added: "It is not a complete disaster as it is still passable but traffic is still going to be horrendous as there are already roadworks taking place in that area."
The road is not expected to be cleared before rush hour ends.
You may also want to watch:
Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes.
Most Read
- 1 'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street
- 2 'Someone will get hurt' - Frustration over pothole near Norwich surgery
- 3 Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road
- 4 Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school
- 5 Men ran over roofs to flee police after Norwich cannabis factory raid
- 6 Hopes for a summer reopening of popular park café
- 7 New bus and cycle lane opens after traffic disruption into city
- 8 Jailed in Norfolk last week: Drug dealer, £1.3m fraudster and paedophile
- 9 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed
- 10 Music shop for rent after couple bow out after 34 years