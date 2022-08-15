Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Busy petrol station near Norwich closes for two months

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:40 PM August 15, 2022
xxx_tescoestra_sprowston_aug22

The petrol station at the Tesco in Blue Boar Lane has closed for nine weeks - Credit: Google

A busy petrol station on the outskirts of Norwich has closed until October.

The garage at Tesco Extra in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston closed on August 14 for "essential maintenance works".

The works are reportedly to install a new tank beneath the garage and update the pipe-work.

It is due to last nine weeks, putting the reopening on October 16.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our Norwich Extra petrol filling station, which will reopen in October. This is for essential maintenance works.”

The nearest petrol stations in the area are the Jet in Thunder Lane, the Harvest Energy in North Walsham Road and the BP in Mousehold Lane.

