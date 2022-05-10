Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on A47 near Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:30 PM May 10, 2022
Updated: 5:59 PM May 10, 2022
A lorry's wheel caught fire on the A47 close to the junction with the A146 at Trowse. Picture: Googl

A lorry's wheel caught fire on the A47 close to the junction with the A146 at Trowse. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

There has been a multi-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich

There are queues on the westbound carriageway stretching from Ipswich Road to Loddon Road in Trowse this afternoon (May 10).

The road has been partially closed near Ipswich Road due to the crash.

The queues as of 5.30pm are adding about 20 minutes to journeys with an average speed of 10mph in the two-mile congestion.

The eastbound carriageway seems clear as does the rest of the A47 in surrounding areas.

