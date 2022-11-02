Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Teenage girl taken to hospital after crash involving van near city

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:02 PM November 2, 2022
The incident happened in Reepham Road, Norwich

The incident happened in Reepham Road, Norwich - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a van on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage following the incident which happened at 10am today (November 2) in Reepham Road.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

Police said the van involved in the collision was a grey Renault Trafic.

Anyone with information about the crash has been urged to contact PC Ben Goulder on 101 and quote incident number 110 of November 2.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

North Walsham Road in Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Busy road near city closed after serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police in All Saints Green, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Body found at property in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A busy night on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

City clubland sees 12 arrests on Halloween weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon