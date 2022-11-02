Teenage girl taken to hospital after crash involving van near city

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a van on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage following the incident which happened at 10am today (November 2) in Reepham Road.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

Police said the van involved in the collision was a grey Renault Trafic.

Anyone with information about the crash has been urged to contact PC Ben Goulder on 101 and quote incident number 110 of November 2.