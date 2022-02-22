News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Part of busy road in Taverham to close for four days

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:45 PM February 22, 2022
The junction between Fakenham Road and Kingswood Avenue in Taverham, Norwich

The junction between Fakenham Road and Kingswood Avenue in Taverham, Norwich - Credit: Google

Part of a busy road in Taverham is set to close for four days for resurfacing work.

The work on Fakenham Road will begin on Monday, February 28, and a section of the road will be closed at the junction with Kingswood Avenue.

The surface of the road is being removed and replaced.

Plans for the resurfacing works on Fakenham Road in Taverham

Plans for the resurfacing work on Fakenham Road in Taverham. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The work is being done as part of routine maintenance to improve the condition of the road.

A diversion route will be in place via Kingswood Avenue and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

The work is costing £28,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

