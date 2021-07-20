Two rush hour accidents near Norwich as road partially blocked
A busy route on the edge of Norwich was partially blocked with traffic moving slowly following a crash.
The accident, which was first reported to the AA at 5.40pm, took place at the junction of Fakenham Road and Kingswood Avenue in Taverham.
Meanwhile, fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to an accident in Dereham Road, Costessey, at 5.48pm.
The crews provided scene safety before leaving from around 6.05pm.
Police had earlier been called to a lunchtime collision between three vehicles on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Norwich which was cleared at 3.15pm.
