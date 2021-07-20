News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Two rush hour accidents near Norwich as road partially blocked

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:17 PM July 20, 2021   
The junction of Fakenham Road and Kingswood Avenue in Taverham

The junction of Fakenham Road and Kingswood Avenue in Taverham - Credit: Google Maps

A busy route on the edge of Norwich was partially blocked with traffic moving slowly following a crash.

The accident, which was first reported to the AA at 5.40pm, took place at the junction of Fakenham Road and Kingswood Avenue in Taverham. 

Meanwhile, fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to an accident in Dereham Road, Costessey, at 5.48pm.

The crews provided scene safety before leaving from around 6.05pm.

Police had earlier been called to a lunchtime collision between three vehicles on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Norwich which was cleared at 3.15pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

You may also want to watch:

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  2. 2 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
  3. 3 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  1. 4 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  2. 5 Taxi driver badly hurt in horrifying unprovoked racist attack
  3. 6 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
  4. 7 'Tougher stance': Plans to control new housing in Norwich suburb
  5. 8 Three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Norwich
  6. 9 Grandmother, 80, furious after council removes park protest banner
  7. 10 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Bowthorpe campaigner Jon Watson has highlighted overgrown hedges and trees in the village.

Environment News

Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist hurt in road crash

Norwich Live

Crash closes Norwich ring road

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Chicago nightclub, Norwich - 23.11.2000

Video

8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus