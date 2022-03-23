Sweet Briar closure causes 45 minute delays on city roads

Queues on Hellesdon Road, just off Sweet Briar Road in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Drivers are facing delays of up to an hour on a usually quiet Norwich road.

Due to the ongoing closure of Sweet Briar Road, surrounding routes have taken on the traffic.

Hellesdon Hall Road and Hellesdon Road are two of those roads.

At about 11.30am today (March 23), drivers were sat in traffic on the two roads for more than 45 minutes.

Traffic is mainly in the southbound lane, but there is also some northbound.

Dereham Road and Drayton High Road similarly have an increased volume of traffic due to the closure.

Norfolk County Council has said that Sweet Briar Road is due to reopen on March 31 and until then roadworks in surrounding areas have been paused.

