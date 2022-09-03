Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City road to close for five weeks for pavement upgrade

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:00 AM September 3, 2022
Sussex Road is set to close for five weeks

Sussex Road is set to close for five weeks - Credit: Google Maps

A city road is to close for five weeks while work to upgrade the street's pavement takes place.

The work in Sussex Street, which will begin on Monday, September 12, will see the existing footpath replaced with a new level asphalt surface, while any damaged kerbs and edgings will also be upgraded where required.

The work, set to cost £63,600, will extend from the junction with St Augustines Street to the junction with Oak Street.

To ensure that the work can be carried out safely, Sussex Street will be closed to through traffic throughout.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place.

To reduce the impact on people living in the road as much as possible, the work will be completed along Sussex Street in phases.

It will mean that vehicle access to properties will be maintained from one end of the closure at all times.

There may be some short delays to vehicle access to properties while work takes place in front of driveways but pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

