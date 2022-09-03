City road to close for five weeks for pavement upgrade
- Credit: Google Maps
A city road is to close for five weeks while work to upgrade the street's pavement takes place.
The work in Sussex Street, which will begin on Monday, September 12, will see the existing footpath replaced with a new level asphalt surface, while any damaged kerbs and edgings will also be upgraded where required.
The work, set to cost £63,600, will extend from the junction with St Augustines Street to the junction with Oak Street.
To ensure that the work can be carried out safely, Sussex Street will be closed to through traffic throughout.
A fully signed diversion route will be in place.
To reduce the impact on people living in the road as much as possible, the work will be completed along Sussex Street in phases.
It will mean that vehicle access to properties will be maintained from one end of the closure at all times.
Most Read
- 1 Police called to city centre theft
- 2 Woman's migraine turns out to be incurable eye cancer
- 3 'Eyesore' fencing over city bridge sparks safety concerns
- 4 City shop to close amid falling sales and rising costs
- 5 Roadworks won't be finished until 2023
- 6 Reports of incidents involving men on moped sparks police appeal
- 7 Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
- 8 Road closures and restrictions you should know ahead of Sundown Festival
- 9 First look inside Royal Arcade's newest store
- 10 Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend
There may be some short delays to vehicle access to properties while work takes place in front of driveways but pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.