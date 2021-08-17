Norwich street to close for 11 weeks for pavement resurfacing

Published: 2:37 PM August 17, 2021

A Norwich street is set to be closed due to resurfacing of the pavements, costing over £300,000.

Set to begin on August 31, the closure of Surrey Street is expected to take 11 weeks to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

The work is the first phase of the Transforming Cities Scheme aiming to improve the St Stephens Street area.

The total carriageway of Surrey Street will be narrowed to 6 metres, allowing for the footway on the western side to be widened by nearly a metre.

The footway will be widened along the entire length between the bus station and St Stephens Street.

This is to make provisions for cyclists and pedestrians in the area, who will still be able to access the road during its closure.

Access to properties will be maintained, and a fully signed diversion will be in place for the duration of the works to redirect through traffic.