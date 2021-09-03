Traffic building on Dereham Road as Sundown Festival opens

Video

Published: 1:16 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM September 3, 2021

Traffic is building on Dereham Road ahead of Sundown Festival 2021. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Traffic is building on Dereham Road as festival-goers head from Norwich to the Norfolk Showground for Sundown Festival 2021.

Drivers may experience some delays on Dereham Road if they are heading to the venue or the neighbouring Longwater Retail Park today (Friday).

There are areas of slow-moving traffic along the road, though the A47 coming from the city is faster moving.

To the west of the Norfolk Showground towards Dereham there are delays of 11 minutes on the A47 westbound between Dereham Road and Mattishall Road (Honingham roundabout), with the average speed 10mph.

There is also queueing traffic on A47 both ways before Mattishall Road (Honingham Roundabout).

Sundown Festival runs until Sunday at the Showground, with headliners Rudimental and Bugzy Malone.

For all the latest traffic news in Norfolk visit our map.