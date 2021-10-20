News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Diversions in place on A47 near Norwich due to flooding

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:34 AM October 20, 2021    Updated: 8:35 AM October 20, 2021
A diversion is in place on the A47 in Norwich due to flooding. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A diversion is in place on the A47 near Norwich due to flooding. 

Motorists are being urged to drive to the road conditions as heavy rain hit parts of Norfolk. 

This morning Norfolk police tweeted that diversions are in place on the A47 at Costessey, westbound into Easton. 

Heavy rain was also reported on the A140 both ways between the B1134 Station Road and Guardian Road. 

On the AA’s live traffic map, at around 7am, it also reported slow traffic due to flooding on A47 Westbound at Dereham Road - heading towards King's Lynn. 

Yesterday [Tuesday October 19] the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 4am until midday on Wednesday.  

Many areas in the UK will see a spell of rain while some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds, with hail also affecting some spots. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.


