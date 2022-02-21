News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy city road blocked due to fallen tree

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:25 AM February 21, 2022
A tree has fallen down on Ipswich Road outside City College Norwich. 

A tree has fallen down on Ipswich Road outside City College Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road in Norwich is currently blocked after a tree fell down during Storm Franklin.

Norwich Police tweeted at 8.45am on Monday (February 21) that Ipswich Road outside City College Norwich is blocked due to a large tree coming down.

People are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Highways England is aware and on the way to clear the tree. 

Storm Franklin arrived on Sunday and The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which remains in place until 1pm on Monday.

The arrival of Storm Franklin came just two days after Storm Eunice caused thousands of homes to be without power for 24 hours or more after lines were damaged by fallen trees. 


Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A large fallen tree is blocking an entire road on Low Road in Keswick.

Norwich Live News | Updated

How Storm Eunice caused chaos in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The frontage of Poundland in St Stephens Street Norwich has been torn off by Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice | Video

Shoppers brave high street despite frontage flying off

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Erion Nakdi sentenced for conspiracy to supply class A drugs to Norwich and other areas in the UK

Norwich Live News

Drug dealer who planned to supply Norwich gangs with cocaine jailed

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the proposed 272-home development off Smee Lane in Great Plumstead, to be built by Orbit Homes

Broadland District Council

Bid for 270 new homes on top of 550-house plan goes in

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon