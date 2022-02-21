Busy city road blocked due to fallen tree

A tree has fallen down on Ipswich Road outside City College Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road in Norwich is currently blocked after a tree fell down during Storm Franklin.

Norwich Police tweeted at 8.45am on Monday (February 21) that Ipswich Road outside City College Norwich is blocked due to a large tree coming down.

People are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Highways England is aware and on the way to clear the tree.

Storm Franklin arrived on Sunday and The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which remains in place until 1pm on Monday.

The arrival of Storm Franklin came just two days after Storm Eunice caused thousands of homes to be without power for 24 hours or more after lines were damaged by fallen trees.



