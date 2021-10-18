News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Parking restrictions in place as work begins on city's walkways

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:21 PM October 18, 2021   
Here are ongoing roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Stacy Road and Guernsey Road during the works - Credit: Archant

Parking and pedestrian restrictions are being imposed in a Norwich street as works begin on its pavements.

The path maintenance will be carried out in Back Lane which runs between Stacy Road and Guernsey Road, behind Magdalen Road in the north of the city.

The pavement reconstruction work began today (Monday October 18) and is expected to last for six working days.

Temporary 24-hour parking restrictions will be in place on both Stacy Road and Guernsey Road for a distance of 40m from their junctions with Magdalen Road throughout the duration of the works.

A temporary footpath diversion will be in place in Magdalen Road also.

The work will involve replacing the broken concrete surface with a new smooth asphalt surface. Concrete drainage channels are to be replaced and added where necessary to improve drainage. 

The work, which will cost around £18,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

