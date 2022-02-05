See the latest developments in Norwich's St Stephen's Street revamp

Gallery

As disruptive works to revamp St Stephen's Street in Norwich with new bus stops enter their second month, here's what has been done so far.

Work which is expected to last until June which will introduce diagonal 'sawtooth' bus parking bays and new bus shelters, has seen the entire road dug up, with concrete slabs inserted around the edge of it.

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Opposite Poundland the foundations have been set for a new bus shelter, while the site is also being prepared for the planting of new flowerbeds and trees.

There are also plans for the installation of new digital departure screens, seating, loading bays and a new taxi rank.

Buses and taxis are continuing to use the road as normal, however tall fences are still forcing pedestrians to walk to the crossing near Chapelfield or Sainsbury's to cross the road.

