News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Gallery

See the latest developments in Norwich's St Stephen's Street revamp

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:58 PM February 5, 2022
Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

As disruptive works to revamp St Stephen's Street in Norwich with new bus stops enter their second month, here's what has been done so far.

Work which is expected to last until June which will introduce diagonal 'sawtooth' bus parking bays and new bus shelters, has seen the entire road dug up, with concrete slabs inserted around the edge of it.

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Opposite Poundland the foundations have been set for a new bus shelter, while the site is also being prepared for the planting of new flowerbeds and trees.

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

There are also plans for the installation of new digital departure screens, seating, loading bays and a new taxi rank.

Buses and taxis are continuing to use the road as normal, however tall fences are still forcing pedestrians to walk to the crossing near Chapelfield or Sainsbury's to cross the road.

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Mother of one unable to pay for shopping after £100 hold for fuel didn't get released back

'£100 petrol charge meant I couldn't buy my kid's dinner'

Francis Redwood

person
People have expressed concerns over dog walkers leaving their pets off the lead in Waterloo Park

Park users fear dog attacks as concerns raised over signs being ignored

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Poppy Segger, Tattoo artist with daughter, Sunday at New Leaf tattoo studio.

Meet the city's secret tattooist

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon