Overnight roadworks planned at busy city junction

Overnight roadworks will take place in St Stephens Road and Ipswich Road later this month - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A busy city junction will see overnight roadworks later this month.

Work continues in St Stephens Road and Ipswich Road which aims to make more pedestrian and cycle-friendly routes along the busy road.

Overnight works are scheduled to take place from Tuesday, September 13 until Friday, September 16, from the St Stephens roundabout down to part of Ipswich Road.

The work includes surfacing and lining, which will be completed where Ipswich Road meets with Grove Avenue, Ipswich Grove and Victoria Street.

Traffic management will be in place during the work, including two-way traffic lights and traffic control boards.

Norfolk County Council has said traffic will be delayed for no more than 15 minutes at any one time.

The scheme is part of the £32m Transforming Cities Fund project to deliver a range of improvements across Greater Norwich.

The St Stephens Road engineering works were due to be completed by Friday, August 26, but it is thought it will take until Friday, September 23, to complete.