'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city
- Credit: Daniel Cooper
A crash between a Mini and a Citroen Picasso in Norwich has caused "potentially serious injuries", police say.
Multiple police vehicles and ambulances attended the incident on St. Martins Road in Norwich following the collision at around 9.40am.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a Mini and a Citroen Picasso on St. Martins Road at 9.40am.
"The ambulance service were also in attendance to deal with potentially serious injuries. The scene is now cleared."
Police closed the road after the incident but it reopened at 11.30am.
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.
