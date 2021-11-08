News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:58 PM November 8, 2021
St Martins Road in Norwich was closed earlier today following the two-car crash.

St Martins Road in Norwich was closed earlier today following the two-car crash. - Credit: Daniel Cooper

A crash between a Mini and a Citroen Picasso in Norwich has caused "potentially serious injuries", police say.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances attended the incident on St. Martins Road in Norwich following the collision at around 9.40am.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a Mini and a Citroen Picasso on St. Martins Road at 9.40am.

"The ambulance service were also in attendance to deal with potentially serious injuries. The scene is now cleared."

Police closed the road after the incident but it reopened at 11.30am. 

You may also want to watch:

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  2. 2 City centre Tesco Express store to close
  3. 3 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
  1. 4 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  2. 5 City players pay tribute to Farke after sacking
  3. 6 Dance school finally finds a home - but now needs cash to kit it out
  4. 7 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
  5. 8 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  6. 9 Jailed this week: Drug dealer, fraudulent fencer and disgraced policeman
  7. 10 Big boots to fill: who's in frame for the Norwich City job?
Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Bonfire Night

7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Marcia Jeffries, manager at The Tannery, said she was over the moon with the council's new plans

Norwich Lanes

Bosses' joy at plan to ban ALL traffic in three city streets

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon