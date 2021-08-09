Road reopens as work finishes early - and saves £6,000

Published: 4:22 PM August 9, 2021

A Norwich road which was shut so a pavement could be improved has re-opened sooner than expected.

Work to resurface footpaths along St Clements Hill began on July 19, with the road closed between Magdalen Road and Millcroft while the work was done.

Norfolk County Council had said it would take up to four weeks for the work to be done, but it re-opened after just over a fortnight.

And, with the work being completed sooner than expected, it also cut about £6,000 off the original £35,000 price tag.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have been able to complete this pavement improvement scheme below budget and well within the estimated timescale.

"Thankfully the weather was favourable overall, and some buried channels that we’d programmed extra time to deal with weren’t as problematic as thought."