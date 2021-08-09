News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Road reopens as work finishes early - and saves £6,000

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:22 PM August 9, 2021   
Adrian Bryan, 67, of St Clements Hill, Norwich, had 37,000 indecent images on his computer. PIC: Ste

Work in St Clements Hill finished early. - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

A Norwich road which was shut so a pavement could be improved has re-opened sooner than expected.

Work to resurface footpaths along St Clements Hill began on July 19, with the road closed between Magdalen Road and Millcroft while the work was done.

Norfolk County Council had said it would take up to four weeks for the work to be done, but it re-opened after just over a fortnight.

And, with the work being completed sooner than expected, it also cut about £6,000 off the original £35,000 price tag.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have been able to complete this pavement improvement scheme below budget and well within the estimated timescale.

You may also want to watch:

"Thankfully the weather was favourable overall, and some buried channels that we’d programmed extra time to deal with weren’t as problematic as thought."

Most Read

  1. 1 'People won't come' - fears city shake-up will put off visitors
  2. 2 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  3. 3 Almost 600 claim compensation for NDR house price blight
  1. 4 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
  2. 5 Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall
  3. 6 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
  4. 7 Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder
  5. 8 'He WILL wake up' - wife tells of teacher's 203-day Covid fight for life
  6. 9 Golden Triangle women knit canaries in 'gentle protest'
  7. 10 'Looking back, it's cringey' - Asda marriage proposal, one year on
Norfolk County Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road.

Investigation into man's alleged Japanese restaurant concludes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Paul Gamble was jailed for 8 years for conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Picture: Norfolk Co

Convicted drug dealer caught doing 117mph on A11 keeps his licence

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Road closed sign

Road to close for 15 days for resurfacing and to clear dangerous trees

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Epic Studios on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Epic Studios

Police called to fight among large group near Anglia Square

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus