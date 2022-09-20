City road closed for emergency works after lead pipe found

Sprowston Road has been closed for emergency water works to replace a supply pipe after testing found levels of lead above permitted limits - Credit: Google

A busy city road has been closed for emergency water works after a lead pipe supplying water was found.

Engineers have been working to fix the problem at Sprowston Road, Norwich on Tuesday, September 20.

The closure was put in place after water quality testing showed lead levels above the permitted limit.

Anglian Water has said the work should be concluded by this evening although it is not known when the road will reopen.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Sprowston Road has been closed in order to replace the supply pipes.

"Water quality testing has confirmed a lead supply pipe, with levels above the permitted levels. This offers no risk to our customers. However, we are replacing with a modern plastic pipe."

Bus services have been affected following the closure.

First Bus Pink Line services 11,11A and 12 will be diverted via Constitution Hill and Wall Road in both directions.