Month-long roadworks begin at busy junction

Roadworks at a busy Sprowston junction start today and are likely to cause disruption until March.

The work at the junction between Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Hill, and School Lane will see a new pedestrian crossing installed, an update to the traffic lights system and the road resurfaced.

It is expected to last 32 days and will be done in stages to minimise disruption.

From Monday, George Lane and School Lane will be closed at the junction with the B1150.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place in Constitution Hill and North Walsham Road to allow for the installation of new crossings.

From Saturday, February 19, the whole junction will be closed so the road can be resurfaced.

Access to private properties and businesses will be maintained during the work which will cost £83,385.

A number of other roadworks will likely impact travel in and around the city this week.

Work has started on the £6.1 million upgrade to St Stephens Street, Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

King Street will be closed until March 25 as pavement and carriageway work continues.

A diversion is in place via Rouen Road.

Riverside Road will be closed until July 29 as work near the train station continues, a signed diversion will be in place.

St Stephens Street will be closed until July 31 as the Transforming Cities project continues.

Buses remain on diversion around the city.

Work to fix the pavement in Bethel Street will begin on Monday, January 31.

The road will be shut for three days.

