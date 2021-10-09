News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
School pick up chaos sees families blocked in and intimidated

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:00 AM October 9, 2021   
There have been issues with parking in Recreation Ground Road in Sprowston

People living near a school are fed up with cars blocking their drives - with some even receiving threats when asking drivers to move. 

Recreation Ground Road in Sprowston has cars building up from around 2.50pm on schooldays with parents stopping near the infant school. 

One 25-year-old woman who lives on the street, said her taxi-driving dad was late to collect disabled children from college this week because his car was blocked in. 

There have been issues with parking for those living in Recreation Ground Road in Sprowston 

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: "My mum had to go up to the school to find the woman who had parked there.

"When she eventually found her, the lady deliberately took extra time leaving and then took photos of my parents and their cars before driving off." 

The school has previously taken action over parking issues and say the majority of parents park respectfully.

The Sprowston family also claim they have previously been sworn at and threatened after asking a driver to move.

Parking issues in Recreation Ground Road near the school

Sprowston town councillor Breanne Cook said the issue has been a problem for all schools in the town.

Sprowston Infant School shares a playing field with Falcon Junior and Sprowston Academy which is proving a further problem for parking.

Mrs Cook added: "There are definitely parking issues for all local schools with people parking across driveways and parking in grass verges.

Breanne Cook. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK FOUNDATION TRUST (NSFT)

"We recently emailed a list of problematic roads highlighting the school parking issue to the safer communities policing team and it has been selected as a local policing priority." 

Sprowston Junior School 

A 36-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, lived in Cannerby Lane near Sprowston Academy for three years. 

She said: "It was a nightmare trying to get into our drive with cars parked and the teenagers hanging outside our house after school.

"A couple of kids got knocked off their bikes. They were all in the road or on the path. 

"Thankfully we have moved now - and we're nowhere near a school."

Parking issues in Recreation Ground Road near Sprowston Infant School

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens described those responsible for blocking driveways as "absolutely selfish" with some people "losing all sense of rationality" in his opinion.

A sign for Recreation Ground Road in Sprowston

What has the infant school said?

Rob Edwards, headteacher of Sprowston Infant School, said the majority of parents are "very responsible" but there have been occasional incidents. 

He said the school raised the issue at a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel three-years-ago when the police agreed to adopt parking outside schools as a local priority.

Mr Edwards personally visited those affected at the time.

Rob Edwards, headteacher of Sprowston Infant School 

The headteacher added: "We have regularly sent reminders to parents about acceptable parking and, now that we are aware the situation may have worsened, we will do so again.

"As always, we can only inform and advise parents; enforcement around road traffic incidents or threatening behaviour remains a police matter." 

Cars parked in Recreation Ground Road in Sprowston 

Sprowston county councillor John Ward used his highways budget to fund safety posts on the verge opposite Falcon Junior in March in response to reports of dangerous parking

Falcon Junior headteacher Edward Savage and councillor John Ward next to the new posts opposite the school on Falcon Road

Mr Ward said parking at the recreation ground car park is the best option as there is a direct pathway to the infant school.

