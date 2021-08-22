Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked
Published: 1:38 PM August 22, 2021
- Credit: Ben Hardy
A cyclist has been knocked off his bike near a busy roundabout in Norwich.
Four police cars and two ambulance vehicles were on scene in Spitalfields near The Castle pub shortly after noon on Sunday.
An officer said they were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a cyclist with minor injuries being sustained.
Spitalfields has been blocked from the Kett's Hill roundabout with the officer saying they hope to reopen the road by 2pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the police using the CAD reference 182 of today's date (Sunday, August 22).
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while the road is closed.
