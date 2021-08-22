Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked

Published: 1:38 PM August 22, 2021

Police cars at the scene in Spitalfields after the collision at Sunday lunchtime - Credit: Ben Hardy

A cyclist has been knocked off his bike near a busy roundabout in Norwich.

Four police cars and two ambulance vehicles were on scene in Spitalfields near The Castle pub shortly after noon on Sunday.

An officer said they were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a cyclist with minor injuries being sustained.

Police blocked Spitalfields from the Kett's Hill roundabout - Credit: Ben Hardy

Spitalfields has been blocked from the Kett's Hill roundabout with the officer saying they hope to reopen the road by 2pm.

We are currently at the scene of a #collision near to the roundabout with Barrack Street and Gurney Road in #Norwich. Delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 22, 2021

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the police using the CAD reference 182 of today's date (Sunday, August 22).

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision near the Kett's Hill roundabout in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while the road is closed.

