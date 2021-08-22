News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:38 PM August 22, 2021   
Police cars at the scene in Spitalfields after the collision at Sunday lunchtime 

A cyclist has been knocked off his bike near a busy roundabout in Norwich. 

Four police cars and two ambulance vehicles were on scene in Spitalfields near The Castle pub shortly after noon on Sunday. 

An officer said they were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a cyclist with minor injuries being sustained. 

Police blocked Spitalfields from the Kett's Hill roundabout 

Spitalfields has been blocked from the Kett's Hill roundabout with the officer saying they hope to reopen the road by 2pm. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the police using the CAD reference 182 of today's date (Sunday, August 22). 

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision near the Kett's Hill roundabout in Norwich

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while the road is closed. 

You can check our live traffic map.

